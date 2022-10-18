Episode 169: The sentencing of Jonathan Dowdall for his role in the Regency Hotel murder

Just what were the factors that influenced the decision of the Special Criminal Court in the sentencing of the former Sinn Fein councillor?

Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick were given two weeks to prepare for custodial sentences yesterday after a court heard they were to be handed over to Portlaoise Prison authorities by An Garda Siochana.

Patrick will serve less than one year in prison after he was handed down a two-year term for his role in the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne, while son Jonathan was given a four-year sentence.

So how did Justice Tony Hunt decide on the length of sentences and what were the factors that influenced the decision of the Special Criminal Court?

