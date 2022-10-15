CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 168: The undercover customs officer who infiltrated the world's most-feared drug cartels

Guy Stanton recalls what it was like to live under a mask while mixing with cartel bosses, drug lords and enforcers

Nicola TallantSunday World

THE life of an undercover operative embedded deep in the world of drugs gangs and money launderers is far from ordinary. And it's rare we get an insight into the skills and personality traits required in such a high-risk situation.

But, in his new book 'The Betrayer', elite undercover customs officer Guy Stanton tells author Peter Walsh just what it took to live under a mask while mixing with cartel bosses, drug lords and enforcers - and trapping them through their trust.

Nicola Tallant chats with Walsh about the psychological tools needed to live as a 'deep fake', about the lengths the operatives go to to create a 'legend' and about some of the greatest achievements of ordinary people who take extraordinary risks to fight crime.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

