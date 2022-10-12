Episode 166: Just what evidence will Jonathan Dowdall reveal in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch?

Do documents leaked on social media purporting to relate to Dowdall’s statements give an indication of where this trial might go?

Jonathan Dowdall (right) will testify at the Gerry Hutch's trial

The trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch looks set to go ahead next week despite new witness statements and the dramatic turn around of his former co- accused Jonathan Dowdall.

The Special Criminal Court has been told that the trial is ‘all systems go’ to start and that Hutch is anxious to proceed in his not guilty plea to the murder of David Byrne.

Today I’m talking to Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about the on-going developments in the biggest trial of recent times.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

