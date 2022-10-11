Episode 165: The daylight murder of Belfast drug lord Sean Fox
Allison Morris reveals the tale of an assassin on a mission to rid Northern Ireland of crime kingpins
It took two gunmen just 21 seconds to murder drug dealer Sean Fox in a packed Belfast bar in an assassination which was meticulously planned, calm and ruthless.
Captured on CCTV before and after the Sunday afternoon killing, the assassins wore distinctive clothes and escaped on foot, disappearing into a Belfast housing estate without trace.
So what does the murder tell us about the killers and why was Sean Fox, a member of the so-called 'Marbella Crew', targeted?
Nicola Tallant chats with Belfast Telegraph journalist Allison Morris about the shocking daylight shooting, Fox’s links to murdered drug dealer Jim 'JD' Donegan and about an assassin on a mission to rid Belfast of crime kingpins.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
