Episode 164: The Spanish trial of veteran mobster John Gilligan

How the pint-sized gangster choreographed his court outing to look confident and carefree despite facing a possible lengthy jail term

IRISH gangster John Gilligan managed a smile for the cameras this week after appearing in a Spanish Court on drug charges.

The trial of the 70-year-old mobster was put back until next April after his son Darren failed to show up in court, while Gilligan himself had failed to reach agreement on the sentence he will accept from State Prosecutors.

Journalist Gerard Couzens was in court to witness the antics of the ageing criminal and his co-accused, which include his girlfriend Sharon Oliver and his long-term associate ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong.

He tells Nicola Tallant how Gilligan choreographed his court outing to look confident and carefree despite facing a possible lengthy jail term.

