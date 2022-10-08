Episode 164: The Spanish trial of veteran mobster John Gilligan
How the pint-sized gangster choreographed his court outing to look confident and carefree despite facing a possible lengthy jail term
IRISH gangster John Gilligan managed a smile for the cameras this week after appearing in a Spanish Court on drug charges.
The trial of the 70-year-old mobster was put back until next April after his son Darren failed to show up in court, while Gilligan himself had failed to reach agreement on the sentence he will accept from State Prosecutors.
Journalist Gerard Couzens was in court to witness the antics of the ageing criminal and his co-accused, which include his girlfriend Sharon Oliver and his long-term associate ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong.
He tells Nicola Tallant how Gilligan choreographed his court outing to look confident and carefree despite facing a possible lengthy jail term.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
- Episode 163: The Liverpool gang wars and murder of school girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
- Episode 162: The jailing of ex-garda John 'Spud' Murphy and his suspected links to the Hutch gang
- Episode 161: The dramatic new evidence that halted the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
- Episode 160: The day I came face to face with a killer
- Episode 159: The arrest of Gerard Mackin and the secret Kinahan Cartel ledgers
- Episode 158: The arrest of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch inside Wheatfield Prison
- Episode 157: How Jonathan Dowdall ended up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history
