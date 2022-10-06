Episode 163: The Liverpool gang wars and the murder of 9-year-old school girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Nicola Tallant discusses Merseyside’s links to organised crime and its position as the UK’s most important city for drugs and weapons importation
THE murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool on August 22 has left Merseyside's underworld reeling from a major crackdown on organised crime.
The little girl, who was shot when her mother opened the door of their home after hearing commotion outside, will forever be remembered as the ultimate innocent victim of gangland crime.
This week, Thomas Cashman was charged with her murder and a second man, Paul Russell, was brought before the courts for assisting an offender.
But police have said their investigation is on-going and they are committed to finding anyone involved in the murder, while a record £200,000 reward has been put up for information.
Nicola Tallant chats with Liverpool Echo Crime Reporter Jonathan Humphries, who discusses 'Operation Miller', the policing tsunami that has followed Olivia’s murder and the hundreds of criminals caught up in the searches, raids and seizures. He describes the history of Liverpool’s links to organised crime, its position as the UK’s most important city for drugs and weapons importation and the widespread grief and disbelief of its citizens for a lost child.
