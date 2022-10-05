Episode 162: The jailing of ex-garda John 'Spud' Murphy and his suspected links to the Hutch gang
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the jailing of one of Ireland’s most decorated former officers and the social media campaign against Jonathan Dowdall and his family
A former Garda Superintendent has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after he was caught with more than €250,000 worth of cannabis.
But the investigation into John ‘Spud’ Murphy began because of his suspected links to the Hutch Organised crime group and the passing of information to them.
Before his arrest in Spain, Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch became aware of a European Arrest Warrant issued for him thanks to an anonymous Twitter site.
And now the same social media channels are under investigation because of threats to State Witness Jonathan Dowdall and members of the Garda team working on the Regency probe.
So what’s been going on behind the scenes? Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the jailing of one of Ireland’s most decorated former officers and the social media campaign against Dowdall and his family.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 161: The dramatic new evidence that halted the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
- Episode 160: The day I came face to face with a killer
- Episode 159: The arrest of Gerard Mackin and the secret Kinahan Cartel ledgers
- Episode 158: The arrest of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch inside Wheatfield Prison
- Episode 157: How Jonathan Dowdall ended up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history
Today's Headlines
'execution' | Sean Fox murder: Family members watched as gunmen shot victim dead in hail of bullets
Trial starts | Murder accused (35) ‘repeatedly’ kicked his partner and stamped on her head, court told
byrne-ing love | Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne’s son Lee says he is ‘obsessed’ with influencer girlfriend
BREAKING | Ana Kriegel killer Boy B withdraws appeal against his conviction for murdering teen (14)
CRIME WORLD | Episode 162: The jailing of ex-garda John 'Spud' Murphy and his suspected links to the Hutch gang
RIP | Tributes pour in for ‘beloved’ Dublin teen Ethan Banks who died from meningitis
Banding Together | Girls Aloud reunite for breast cancer campaign in honour of late Sarah Harding
‘professional hit’ | Sean Fox: Man shot in broad daylight in west Belfast may be hitman’s sixth victim
'Professional hit' | Murder probe launched after man shot in front of ‘horrified onlookers’ in Belfast
backstage | Celebrity cast confirmed for Late Late Toy Show The Musical