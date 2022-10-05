Episode 162: The jailing of ex-garda John 'Spud' Murphy and his suspected links to the Hutch gang

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the jailing of one of Ireland’s most decorated former officers and the social media campaign against Jonathan Dowdall and his family

A former Garda Superintendent has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after he was caught with more than €250,000 worth of cannabis.

But the investigation into John ‘Spud’ Murphy began because of his suspected links to the Hutch Organised crime group and the passing of information to them.

Before his arrest in Spain, Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch became aware of a European Arrest Warrant issued for him thanks to an anonymous Twitter site.

And now the same social media channels are under investigation because of threats to State Witness Jonathan Dowdall and members of the Garda team working on the Regency probe.

So what’s been going on behind the scenes? Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the jailing of one of Ireland’s most decorated former officers and the social media campaign against Dowdall and his family.

