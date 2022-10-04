Episode 161: The dramatic new evidence that halted the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
Hutch family friend Jonathan Dowdall is entering the Witness Protection Programme and has given a lengthy statement to gardai
The trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel has been put back for a few weeks after dramatic developments in the Special Criminal Court.
Hutch stepped into the dock hours after the court heard his neighbour and lifelong family friend Jonathan Dowdall had turned State witness against him.
During his sentence hearing for the lesser charge of facilitating the Regency attack, evidence was heard how Dowdall is entering the Witness Protection Programme and has given a lengthy statement to gardai.
Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World deputy, Niall Donald, and Crime World producer, Ian Maleney, about an extraordinary day in Dublin's Special Criminal Court.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
