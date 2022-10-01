Episode 160: The day I came face to face with a killer

Many journalists who have been landed onto the crime beat have literally had to learn on their feet in the most bizarre circumstances.

Trainee journalists often have to find their feet in a dog-eat-dog world, where you are only as good as your last byline.

Sunday World features and motoring columnist Daragh Keany is nowadays more at home in a top-of-the-range Mercedes or flying first class to an exotic destination - but it wasn’t always like that.

Nicola Tallant chats with Daragh, who recalls his experiences as a young wet-behind-the-years crime reporter and about the day he came face to face with a killer.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

