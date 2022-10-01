Episode 160: The day I came face to face with a killer
Many journalists who have been landed onto the crime beat have literally had to learn on their feet in the most bizarre circumstances.
Trainee journalists often have to find their feet in a dog-eat-dog world, where you are only as good as your last byline.
And many of those who have been landed onto the crime beat have literally had to learn on their feet in the most bizarre circumstances.
Sunday World features and motoring columnist Daragh Keany is nowadays more at home in a top-of-the-range Mercedes or flying first class to an exotic destination - but it wasn’t always like that.
Nicola Tallant chats with Daragh, who recalls his experiences as a young wet-behind-the-years crime reporter and about the day he came face to face with a killer.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 157: How Jonathan Dowdall ended up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history
- Episode 156: The drug den murder of tragic Tony Dempsey
- Episode 155: How cocaine is changing the face of rural Ireland
- Episode 154: Fear on the streets as Ireland's most notorious rapist Simon McGinley is freed from jail
- Episode 153: The life and crimes of Belfast's most notorious gangster 'Maxi' McAlorum
- Episode 152: The last living boss of the old-school Russian mob in America
- Episode 151: The dramatic arrest of Kinahan Cartel enforcer Johnny 'Cash' Morrissey
- Episode 150: How 'GPO girl' Samantha Azzopardi’s days posing as teen could be numbered
Today's Headlines
heartbreak | Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave
RIP | Funeral of stabbed Thomas O’Halloran hears he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
crazy ass | Colin Farrell says he got a kick from a donkey while filming latest movie
fight continues | Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
serious concerns | Armed gardai ‘monitoring’ Hutch gang members after alert at Jonathan Dowdall’s home
double delight | Mum reveals how miracle conjoined twins were almost killed by Covid weeks after birth
'altercation' | Coroner returns ‘narrative verdict’ into death of Gorey man Philip Doyle
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
outspoken | Colm Meaney says ‘Mary Lou McDonald can win support of unionists’ ahead of united Ireland event
hard times | Energy giveaways wiped out as October price hikes expected to add more than €600 to household bills