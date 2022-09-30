Episode 159: The arrest of Gerard Mackin and the secret Kinahan Cartel ledgers
A number of charities based around Marbella are now suspected of being part of the Kinahan money laundering machine
The Kinahan organisation has been financially pulverised after a raid on properties connected to money launderer Johnny Morrissey uncovered what police believe to be the mob’s internal accounts, including pay roll, lists of assets and names of debtors and creditors.
A number of charities based around Marbella are now suspected of being part of the Kinahan money laundering machine, along with a string of nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
The Cartel is crumbling and a recent arrest of enforcer Gerard Mackin in Spain has firmly placed the focus back on the Costa Del Crime, where socialites, D-list celebrities, chefs and private club owners are all trying to distance themselves from the dirty money.
Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about Mackin’s arrest for alleged money laundering offences, his links to the Kinahan mob and the wider financial probe which is set to be the final nail in the coffin for the Kinahan family.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
