Episode 158: The arrest of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch inside Wheatfield Prison
Hutch was quizzed about his links to a former Garda officer, along with his involvement in running a criminal network
A wider investigation into how the State believe Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch directed a criminal gang and corrupted a retired police officer is on-going outside the Regency Hotel trial, which is due to get underway next week.
Hutch was arrested at Wheatfield Prison on Wednesday and quizzed about his links to the former Garda officer, along with his involvement in running a criminal network suspected of being responsible for a flood of drugs and weapons.
Meanwhile, a senior member of the Kinahan organisation has been brought back to the Special Criminal Court on further drugs and firearms charges. Douglas Glynn is already serving a sentence in relation to an attempt on the life of James ‘Mago’ Gately - but now may be facing a further trial.
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World colleague Niall Donald about the dramatic developments as Ireland’s crackdown on organised crime and feuding gangs continues.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 157: How Jonathan Dowdall ended up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history
- Episode 156: The drug den murder of tragic Tony Dempsey
- Episode 155: How cocaine is changing the face of rural Ireland
- Episode 154: Fear on the streets as Ireland's most notorious rapist Simon McGinley is freed from jail
- Episode 153: The life and crimes of Belfast's most notorious gangster 'Maxi' McAlorum
- Episode 152: The last living boss of the old-school Russian mob in America
- Episode 151: The dramatic arrest of Kinahan Cartel enforcer Johnny 'Cash' Morrissey
- Episode 150: How 'GPO girl' Samantha Azzopardi’s days posing as teen could be numbered
Today's Headlines
Hutch n go | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch released back to prison after arrest for directing crime gang
appalling | Shocking video shows thug threaten resident during daylight Dublin catalytic converter theft
'Paradise' | Bonnie Ryan visits Mexico with husband John as six-week honeymoon continues
'terrible crimes' | Ex treasurer of well-known GAA club admits litany of sex offences against young boys
investigation | Gardaí ‘know identity' of newborn child whose skeletal remains were found in Cork
Simply The Mes-t | Paul Mescal gushes about life on tour with rumoured fiancée Phoebe Bridgers
Operation Thor | Three men arrested by armed Gardaí on M7 found carrying stolen power tools
'dire' | Tánaiste admits ‘it isn't best system' as 17,500 kids awaiting special needs therapy ‘left in limbo’
warrant | Judge orders arrest of Dublin mum who skipped court over children’s truancy record
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral