Episode 158: The arrest of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch inside Wheatfield Prison

Hutch was quizzed about his links to a former Garda officer, along with his involvement in running a criminal network

A wider investigation into how the State believe Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch directed a criminal gang and corrupted a retired police officer is on-going outside the Regency Hotel trial, which is due to get underway next week.

Hutch was arrested at Wheatfield Prison on Wednesday and quizzed about his links to the former Garda officer, along with his involvement in running a criminal network suspected of being responsible for a flood of drugs and weapons.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the Kinahan organisation has been brought back to the Special Criminal Court on further drugs and firearms charges. Douglas Glynn is already serving a sentence in relation to an attempt on the life of James ‘Mago’ Gately - but now may be facing a further trial.

Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World colleague Niall Donald about the dramatic developments as Ireland’s crackdown on organised crime and feuding gangs continues.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

