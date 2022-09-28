Episode 157: How Jonathan Dowdall ended up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history

The pleas come days before Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch goes on trial for murder in the Special Criminal Court in a trial expected to last a number of months.

Former Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick have pleaded guilty today to their roles in the Regency Hotel shooting of David Byrne.

So who is Jonathan Dowdall and how did he end up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history?

Today, in the first of our Crime World specials about the Regency Hotel trials, I'm talking with Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about the sensational developments today at the Special Criminal Court.

