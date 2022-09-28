CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 157: How Jonathan Dowdall ended up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history

The pleas come days before Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch goes on trial for murder in the Special Criminal Court in a trial expected to last a number of months.

Jonathan Dowdall

Nicola TallantSunday World

Former Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick have pleaded guilty today to their roles in the Regency Hotel shooting of David Byrne.

The pleas come days before Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch goes on trial for murder in the Special Criminal Court in a trial expected to last a number of months.

So who is Jonathan Dowdall and how did he end up in the dock for one of the most notorious crimes in gangland history?

Today, in the first of our Crime World specials about the Regency Hotel trials, I'm talking with Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about the sensational developments today at the Special Criminal Court.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices