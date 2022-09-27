Episode 156: The drug den murder of tragic Tony Dempsey

Gardai believe the 28-year-old was killed by someone he knew and was left to rot in a city centre ‘shooting gallery’

Murder victim Tony Dempsey’s end is as grim as a society could ever imagine. For 10 days his body lay decomposing in a Dublin flat while drug users came and went and neighbours complained about the smell.

Gardai believe the 28-year-old was killed by someone he knew and was left to rot in a city centre drug den where addicts came for their fix and to shoot up.

So who was Tony Dempsey and how did he come to such a tragic end, discarded like a bag of rubbish and covered by blankets as drug users partied nearby?

Nicola Tallant talks with Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy, who says that Dempsey was a classic example of a young man who fell through the cracks of society.

He tells me of his chaotic background, the years in foster homes and his gruesome end in a flat described as a ‘place of absolute horror.’

