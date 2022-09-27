Episode 156: The drug den murder of tragic Tony Dempsey
Gardai believe the 28-year-old was killed by someone he knew and was left to rot in a city centre ‘shooting gallery’
Murder victim Tony Dempsey’s end is as grim as a society could ever imagine. For 10 days his body lay decomposing in a Dublin flat while drug users came and went and neighbours complained about the smell.
Gardai believe the 28-year-old was killed by someone he knew and was left to rot in a city centre drug den where addicts came for their fix and to shoot up.
So who was Tony Dempsey and how did he come to such a tragic end, discarded like a bag of rubbish and covered by blankets as drug users partied nearby?
Nicola Tallant talks with Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy, who says that Dempsey was a classic example of a young man who fell through the cracks of society.
He tells me of his chaotic background, the years in foster homes and his gruesome end in a flat described as a ‘place of absolute horror.’
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 155: How cocaine is changing the face of rural Ireland
- Episode 154: Fear on the streets as Ireland's most notorious rapist Simon McGinley is freed from jail
- Episode 153: The life and crimes of Belfast's most notorious gangster 'Maxi' McAlorum
- Episode 152: The last living boss of the old-school Russian mob in America
- Episode 151: The dramatic arrest of Kinahan Cartel enforcer Johnny 'Cash' Morrissey
- Episode 150: How 'GPO girl' Samantha Azzopardi’s days posing as teen could be numbered
Today's Headlines
Garda appeal | Woman and child in ‘critical condition’ after being discovered at home in Clare
'Serious assault' | Drunk dad who struck ‘repeated blows’ to garda’s head jailed for nine months
Live Blog | Budget 2023: €12 social welfare increase, children's allowance bonus payment and renters’ relief
Case latest | Psychiatrist report to be prepared on Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani
Sex beast | Notorious paedo priest admits yet another breach of sex offences prevention order
'Delighted' | Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian ask famous pals to be daughter’s godparents
lab rats | Stunning video shows Spanish cops dismantling 'South American' style cocaine lab
spies & lies | Anti-fascist claims UDA boss Jackie McDonald ‘gave me blessing’ to rid Belfast of BNP
EXCLUSIVE | Son of ex-mobster Anthony Kelly is laid to rest as underworld figures pay tribute
threats | Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing cash from Dublin shop