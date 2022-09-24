Episode 155: How cocaine is changing the face of rural Ireland
Crime World travelled to The Ploughing Championships to discuss one of the biggest issues for communities all over the country
The Ploughing Championships are an annual highlight in the calendar for those living in rural Ireland who work the land and who don their wellies for the biggest outdoor get-together in Europe.
This week, Crime World travelled to the event to discuss one of the biggest issues for communities all over the country – how cocaine use is changing the face of rural Ireland.
Nicola Tallant and Sunday World Deputy Editor, Niall Donald, took to the stage at the Irish Independent tent to chat about the threat to rural towns and villages from the growing cocaine scene and how large scale dealers are now firmly embedded in every corner of Ireland.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
