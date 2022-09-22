Episode 154: Fear on the streets as Ireland's most notorious rapist Simon McGinley is freed from jail
The vile sex offender was behind the infamous 'C Case' which saw the State pitched against the parents of his 13-year-old victim
He is Ireland’s most notorious rapist whose first attack sparked the controversial 'C Case' which saw the State pitched against the parents of his 13-year-old victim, who the courts ruled could travel to the UK for an abortion such was the suicide risk.
Brute Simon McGinley went on to carry out another horrendous sexual assault on an elderly woman in her own home and has spent the past two decades in prison.
But this month he was freed from jail and journalist Eamon Dillon was there to witness his release. Today I’m talking to Eamon about McGinley his crimes and the danger he still poses to women.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 153: The life and crimes of Belfast's most notorious gangster 'Maxi' McAlorum
- Episode 152: The last living boss of the old-school Russian mob in America
- Episode 151: The dramatic arrest of Kinahan Cartel enforcer Johnny 'Cash' Morrissey
- Episode 150: How 'GPO girl' Samantha Azzopardi’s days posing as teen could be numbered
- Episode 149: The American weapons fuelling the blood-thirsty Mexican Cartels and drug wars
- Episode 148: Mass murder on a Canadian reserve - who was the killer on the run?
Today's Headlines
Provo target | Kinahan cartel gangster Johnny Morrissey paid thousands in protection money to IRA
Trouble in paradise | Police launch probe into Marbella car-chase shooting hours after Irishman gun attack
Results | Northern Ireland census shows more Catholics than Protestants for first time
Own medicine | Sectarian child killer Mervyn Moon battered and mugged by heroin addicts
Shocking video | Stunned witnesses say ‘miracle customer wasn’t killed’ after PSNI car crashes into shop
'come forward' | Father of Tallaght murder victim Ken Fetherston pleads for information on anniversary
reeling | Jason Corbett murder: Family fight back tears as they face 10-month wait for killers’ retrial
'very surprised' | Young Dublin man admits sharing image on Snapchat which intimidated trial witness
washout | Ireland weather: Met Eireann warns of spot flooding with over 10mm of rain possible
Stage fright | Finglas drama student who swung machete at garda's head avoids jail