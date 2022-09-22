Episode 154: Fear on the streets as Ireland's most notorious rapist Simon McGinley is freed from jail

The vile sex offender was behind the infamous 'C Case' which saw the State pitched against the parents of his 13-year-old victim

He is Ireland’s most notorious rapist whose first attack sparked the controversial 'C Case' which saw the State pitched against the parents of his 13-year-old victim, who the courts ruled could travel to the UK for an abortion such was the suicide risk.

Brute Simon McGinley went on to carry out another horrendous sexual assault on an elderly woman in her own home and has spent the past two decades in prison.

But this month he was freed from jail and journalist Eamon Dillon was there to witness his release. Today I’m talking to Eamon about McGinley his crimes and the danger he still poses to women.

