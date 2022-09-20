Episode 153: The life and crimes of Belfast's most notorious gangster 'Maxi' McAlorum
Northern Ireland’s infamous bank robber and drug dealer took many gangland secrets to the grave
BANK robber and drug dealer Kevin 'Maxi' McAlorum had to dodge plenty of enemies during his long criminal career as Belfast’s most-notorious gangster.
But in the end it was illness that got him, and he was laid to rest in true gangland style in a horse-drawn hearse pulled by plumed Friesian stallions.
So what secrets did the notorious 'Maxi' take to his grave and what did he gain from his long and violent underworld life?
Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World journalist Hugh Jordan about the life and times of 'Maxi' McAlorum and the pain he both doled out and received from a series of very personal tragedies.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
