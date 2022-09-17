Episode 152: The last living boss of the old-school Russian mob in America

A survivor of the gulags, Boris ‘Biba’ Nayfeld became a gang enforcer and later a mob boss suspected of murder, torture and doing business with the Mafia’s infamous 'Five Families

Boris ‘Biba’ Nayfeld is the lasyt of the old-school Russian mafia

HE is New York’s most notorious Russian mobster, who made and lost a fortune from heroin trafficking, tax fraud and diamond smuggling.

A gulag survivor hardened by the harsh punishments of the Soviet Union, Boris ‘Biba’ Nayfeld became a gang enforcer and later a mob boss suspected of murder, torture and doing business with the Mafia’s infamous 'Five Families'.

A larger-than-life, vodka swilling, chess playing pensioner, he has finally opened up to author Douglas Century, whose book 'The Last Boss of Brighton' is a kaleidoscope of stories of sex, drugs and murder.

Now, Nicola Tallant talks with Douglas about his time in the company of the old-school Russian gangster.

He tells her about Biba’s journey from Belarus to Brighton Beach, about the $300 million fortune he earned and lost and about the unlikely friendship they developed as they learned about connections of their past.

