Episode 152: The last living boss of the old-school Russian mob in America
A survivor of the gulags, Boris ‘Biba’ Nayfeld became a gang enforcer and later a mob boss suspected of murder, torture and doing business with the Mafia’s infamous 'Five Families
HE is New York’s most notorious Russian mobster, who made and lost a fortune from heroin trafficking, tax fraud and diamond smuggling.
A gulag survivor hardened by the harsh punishments of the Soviet Union, Boris ‘Biba’ Nayfeld became a gang enforcer and later a mob boss suspected of murder, torture and doing business with the Mafia’s infamous 'Five Families'.
A larger-than-life, vodka swilling, chess playing pensioner, he has finally opened up to author Douglas Century, whose book 'The Last Boss of Brighton' is a kaleidoscope of stories of sex, drugs and murder.
Now, Nicola Tallant talks with Douglas about his time in the company of the old-school Russian gangster.
He tells her about Biba’s journey from Belarus to Brighton Beach, about the $300 million fortune he earned and lost and about the unlikely friendship they developed as they learned about connections of their past.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
