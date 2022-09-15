Episode 151: The dramatic arrest of Kinahan Cartel enforcer Johnny 'Cash' Morrissey
The feared enforcer is now behind bars and sources say he has reached the end of the road in a criminal career which has spanned decades.
Flash Johnny Morrissey became the first of the Kinahan 'SEVEN' to be arrested this week when Spanish police swooped on him for laundering a phenomenal €350,000 a day for the mob.
The feared enforcer, sanctioned by U.S. authorities along with the top command Christy Kinahan Snr and his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr, is now behind bars and sources say he has reached the end of the road in a criminal career which has spanned decades.
For years, he believed he was untouchable and lived first in Kinsale in Co Cork and later on the Costa del Crime where his luxury villa is a monument to the Roman Emperor Nero.
Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World journalist Eamon Dillon about the sensational developments in the global policing effort to dismantle the Kinahan mafia and about the life and crimes of one of its most violent enforcers.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
