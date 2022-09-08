Episode 148: Mass murder on a Canadian reserve - who was the killer on the run?
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture, and police hope the stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims' families.
In an incredible scenario the famed Royal Canadian Mountain Police have been criticised for their slow response times at the tiny indigenous reserve where the killings began and now they are under an international spotlight as suspected crazed killer Myles Sanderson remains at large.
Today I’m talking to journalist Brad Hunter of the Toronto Sun about horror in Saskatchewan, about an orgy of violence which has devastated a struggling community and about the background of a crazed killer who has so far evaded police.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
