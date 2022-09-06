CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 147: How the close proximity of prison staff and inmates can sometimes lead to trouble

Smuggled contraband brings power, drugs and alcohol are a way to escape the four walls and, for many staff and workers, are seen as a means to an end.
Mountjoy Prison

Mountjoy Prison

Nicola TallantSunday World

It’s a life alien to many but for prisoners the daily grind of jail time is a heady mix of boredom, survival and opportunism.

Today I’m talking with Sunday World journalist, Eamon Dillon about the strange world of prison and how the close proximity of staff and inmates can sometimes lead to trouble.

