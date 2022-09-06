Episode 147: How the close proximity of prison staff and inmates can sometimes lead to trouble
It’s a life alien to many but for prisoners the daily grind of jail time is a heady mix of boredom, survival and opportunism.
Smuggled contraband brings power, drugs and alcohol are a way to escape the four walls and, for many staff and workers, are seen as a means to an end.
Today I’m talking with Sunday World journalist, Eamon Dillon about the strange world of prison and how the close proximity of staff and inmates can sometimes lead to trouble.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
