Episode 146: Film maker Toby Muse on how cocaine makes its way from Colombia to Ireland
It’s the white gold that has turned street dealers into billionaires and corrupted politicians, police and even the judiciary with its promises of wealth beyond dreams.
Cocaine starts out life as a leaf on a tree in the jungles of south and central America but how does it get to the streets of Ireland and how many people die along the way?
Today I’m talking with film maker Toby Muse as he traces a kilo of coke from its source in the makeshift laboratories of Colombia to the Pacific Coast where it sets sail to the US and Europe.
He tells me of the grinding poverty, the violence and the tragedy that touches so many as the kilo soars in value on its journey to a population of Europe with an insatiable appetite for a sniff.
This is crime world a podcast from sundayworld.com
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
