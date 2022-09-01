Episode 145: The rise and fall of cocaine cowboy Patrick Irwin
Cocaine cowboy Patrick Irwin is being hunted after he assaulted a lawyer in a midlands town and stole his Porsche car from outside a bar.
The convicted criminal has already served time for assaulting a Garda who he viciously punched during a search of his car while on bail for serious drug offences.
Once a powerful gang boss who controlled Ireland’s north west drug turf from his hometown of Sligo, Irwin is now on borrowed time running scared from Gardai and his enemies.
Today I’m talking with Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about Irwin and his rise and fall. And we consider the treatment of those who lash out at those working in the criminal justice system and whether their sentencing reflects their crimes.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 3)
- Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 2)
- Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 1)
- Episode 142: Monster Sameer Syed who murdered family and plotted to blame on dead wife
- Episode 141: The mystery of Sharon Marshall and the horror of her tragic life
- Episode 140: The unsolved mystery of the Northern Irish newborn found dumped in a plastic bag
Today's Headlines
video nasties | Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park
M50 chaos | Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’
cost shocker | Bord Gáis to hike up electricity prices by 34% – the FIFTH increase since last year
sicko | PSNI praise victims of William Patterson for bravery after pervert pensioner is jailed
determination | Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault
nightmare | Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
countdown | Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release
'last resort' | Judge orders arrest of teacher who refused to address transgender student as ‘they’
Shock news | Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM
two out of three | Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening