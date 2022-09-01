Episode 145: The rise and fall of cocaine cowboy Patrick Irwin

Once a powerful gang boss who controlled Ireland’s north west drug turf from his hometown of Sligo, Irwin is now on borrowed time running scared from Gardai and his enemies.

Cocaine cowboy Patrick Irwin is being hunted after he assaulted a lawyer in a midlands town and stole his Porsche car from outside a bar.

The convicted criminal has already served time for assaulting a Garda who he viciously punched during a search of his car while on bail for serious drug offences.

Today I’m talking with Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about Irwin and his rise and fall. And we consider the treatment of those who lash out at those working in the criminal justice system and whether their sentencing reflects their crimes.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

