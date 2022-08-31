Episode 144: Criminologist John Deane O’Keeffe on how psychopaths form killer instincts
Nicola TallantSunday World
What is it that fascinates us about murder and that makes us want to know how the minds of killers work. Are we trying to protect ourselves in a seemingly dark and dangerous world or do we have a morbid fascination with death?
Today I’m talking to criminologist John Deane O’Keeffe about the psychopaths amongst us and whether nature or nurture forms the primal instincts to kill.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
