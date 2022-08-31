CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 144: Criminologist John Deane O’Keeffe on how psychopaths form killer instincts

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

Nicola TallantSunday World

What is it that fascinates us about murder and that makes us want to know how the minds of killers work. Are we trying to protect ourselves in a seemingly dark and dangerous world or do we have a morbid fascination with death?

Today I’m talking to criminologist John Deane O’Keeffe about the psychopaths amongst us and whether nature or nurture forms the primal instincts to kill.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices