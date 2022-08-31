Episode 144: Criminologist John Dean O’Keefe on how psychopaths form their instincts to kill
Nicola TallantSunday World
What is it that fascinates us about murder and that makes us want to know how the minds of killers work. Are we trying to protect ourselves in a seemingly dark and dangerous world or do we have a morbid fascination with death.
Today I’m talking to Criminologist John Dean O’Keefe about the psychopaths amongst us and whether nature or nurture forms the primal instincts to kill.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 3)
- Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 2)
- Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 1)
- Episode 142: Monster Sameer Syed who murdered family and plotted to blame on dead wife
- Episode 141: The mystery of Sharon Marshall and the horror of her tragic life
- Episode 140: The unsolved mystery of the Northern Irish newborn found dumped in a plastic bag
Today's Headlines
Road tragedy | Elderly Cork couple killed in horror crash with car-transporter lorry named
custody remand | Woman (32) who allegedly helped murderer hide after Jordan Davis shooting denied bail
Gun probe | Man (20s) injured in shooting incident in Limerick
Fraud alert | Gardaí warn students after over €290k stolen in rental scams this year alone
Electric Picnic festival prepares for return to Stradbally
injunction | Barrister allegedly assaulted by notorious criminal sues Dublin hospital after being ‘barred’
mad money | Manchester United ‘crazy’ to pay €100m for Antony, says Ajax boss
Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch
disorderly behaviour | Belfast man who shouted ‘Up the ‘Ra’ in Irish gift shop fined £250
RIP | Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91