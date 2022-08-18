Episode 142: Monster Sameer Syed who murdered family and plotted to blame on dead wife

Nicola Tallant chats with with Sunday Independent journalist Ali Bracken about the story of killer Sameer Syed and his tragic wife Seema Banu

Sameer Syed at the graveside of his murdered wife, Seema Banu, and kids, Asfira Riza and Faisan Syed — © Collins Dublin,

AN Indian woman and her two children strangled with ligatures in their Dublin home. An abusive husband who ended his own life before he could face trial. And a web of lies that attempted to blacken the name of a loving mother.

Nicola Tallant chats with with Sunday Independent journalist Ali Bracken about the story of killer Sameer Syed and his tragic wife Seema Banu, who was murdered along with her children - 11-year-old Asfira Riza, six-year-old Faisan Syed - behind the doors of a seemingly ordinary family home.

She tells me of the 38-page document penned by Syed before his death while in prison and the truth about a monster who tried to lay blame from beyond the grave against the woman he terrorised and killed.

