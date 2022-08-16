Episode 141: The mystery of Sharon Marshall and the horror of her tragic life

In April 1990, when Tonya Hughes was killed after a hit-and-run incident in Oklahoma City, the FBI revealed that her so-called husband, Clarence Hughes, was actually her father.

IT'S a mystery that spanned decades, full of fake identities, murders, and kidnappings.

In April 1990, when Tonya Hughes was killed after a hit-and-run incident in Oklahoma City, the FBI revealed that her so-called husband, Clarence Hughes, was actually her father.

Coming forward to tell authorities what she knew, Tonya’s former best friend, Jennifer Fisher, revealed that her pal's real name was Sharon Marshall, her father Warren Marshall.

She detailed the heart-breaking life of Tonya and how her creepy father Warren bought her raunchy lingerie and took her to nightclubs.

But it was discovered that Warren wasn’t who he said he was, and Sharon, a victim who was taken from her mother as a young child.

Today, Crime World researcher and Sunday World journalist Clodagh Meaney talks to Matt Birkbeck, the author of “A Beautiful Child” and “Finding Sharon”, as well as a producer and contributor to the Netflix documentary on the story “Girl In The Picture.”

He tells of his decades working on the case, how he managed to help unite a family in grief and how the story is far from over.

