Episode 140: The unsolved mystery of the Northern Irish newborn found dumped in a plastic bag

HIS career has seen him head up investigations into terrorism, corruption, human trafficking, drugs and homicide.

The one-time head of Organised Crime for the PSNI in Northern Ireland and Deputy Director at the National Crime Agency in the UK, Roy McComb has had a decorated..

But still he recalls one case that haunts him today - and one he would do anything to help solve.

When a newborn baby girl was found dumped in a plastic bag in his hometown of Carryduff, County Down on March 26, 2002 he became the lead detective and named the child 'Baby Carrie'.

Forensics would later determine that she had been stabbed 11 times, her head was crushed and she had been buried elsewhere before the discovery which led to a massive probe.

But despite all attempts to find out who she was or where she had come from, the baby's case remains unsolved.

Now, Nicola Tallant talks with Roy about the brutality of the crime, the twists and turns of the investigation and his hopes that it will one day be solved by advances in DNA or a witnesses finally coming forward.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –