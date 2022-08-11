Episode 139: The dark secrets of Paul Moody - the disgraced ex-garda convicted of coercive control
Disgraced former garda Paul Moody lost his badge and his image as a womanising charmer when he pleaded guilty to coercive control against his ex-partner.
The shocking campaign of harassment, physical and mental abuse, as well as threats and vile messages to the cancer victim, painted him as a deeply devious individual who hid behind his job and his celebrity friends.
But behind bars, Moody is now under investigation for historical sexual abuse, while Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has ordered a special case review into how previous complaints about him were handled.
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday Independent journalist Ali Bracken, who paints a picture of Moody as a fun-loving socialite who hid a dark side. She explains the dating sites, gaslighting and the possibility of further victims of the garda who was an unpopular character within the force.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 138: The horror crimes of twisted child killer Robert Black
- Episode 137: The brutal murder of Mountjoy prisoner Robert O'Connor
- Episode 136: The life and crimes of sex trafficker 'Mucky' Marty Heaney
- Episode 135: The former rising star of Dublin GAA nabbed in €2.7m drugs bust
- Episode 134: The targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau
- Episode 133: What next for Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch after his failed bid for freedom
- Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory
- Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas
- Episode 130: The mother who helped cover-up for her killer son
Today's Headlines
'mean spirited' | Woman whose ex partner stole life savings as she cared for dying mum could have home repossessed
RIP | Former Pop Idol star Darius (41) found dead in his US apartment
MYSTERY SMASH | Video shows high-end Audi in pristine condition before mystery Dublin crash
Marty Party | Marty Whelan ‘honoured’ as fan gets his face tattooed on his leg
abuse allegations | Ex-rugby coach John McClean to stand trial on 49 counts of indecent assault in Dublin school
sore and swollen | Man (26) who suffered horror homophobic attack on Dublin Bus shares injury photos
Investigation | Owner of Thai restaurant at centre of ‘gay orgy’ storm denies holding sex party in premises
Huge Haul | Gardaí arrest woman (50s) as MDMA worth €82K seized in Kildare
Marry-owen | Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier gets married to Sophie De Patoul in Dublin
Covid Study | New figures show 4 in 5 Covid deaths had at least 3 other medical conditions