Episode 139: The dark secrets of Paul Moody - the disgraced ex-garda convicted of coercive control

Paul Moody was convicted of coercive control of his ex-partner

Disgraced former garda Paul Moody lost his badge and his image as a womanising charmer when he pleaded guilty to coercive control against his ex-partner.

The shocking campaign of harassment, physical and mental abuse, as well as threats and vile messages to the cancer victim, painted him as a deeply devious individual who hid behind his job and his celebrity friends.

But behind bars, Moody is now under investigation for historical sexual abuse, while Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has ordered a special case review into how previous complaints about him were handled.

Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday Independent journalist Ali Bracken, who paints a picture of Moody as a fun-loving socialite who hid a dark side. She explains the dating sites, gaslighting and the possibility of further victims of the garda who was an unpopular character within the force.

