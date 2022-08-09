Episode 138: The horror crimes of twisted child killer Robert Black
Convicted child killer Robert Black was caught when a curious postman turned his head to look at the unfamiliar van as it passed on his street and in those seconds saw a child’s feet disappear into the back.
The sliding-doors moment meant the end of the road for Black but the start of a massive police investigation which would him to some of the most notorious child murders and abductions of the previous decades.
Black pleaded guilty to kidnap and was later convicted of five murders and one attempted abduction - but a delve into his past links him to many more and unravels a story of pure evil.
Nicola Tallant talks to journalist Zoe Apostolides, whose book End of Innocence focuses on the unsolved cases that bear all the hallmarks of Black’s dark heart.
She describes the early life and forgotten crimes of Robert Black and reveals how he moonlighted as a willing delivery driver while staking out victims.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 137: The brutal murder of Mountjoy prisoner Robert O'Connor
- Episode 136: The life and crimes of sex trafficker 'Mucky' Marty Heaney
- Episode 135: The former rising star of Dublin GAA nabbed in €2.7m drugs bust
- Episode 134: The targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau
- Episode 133: What next for Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch after his failed bid for freedom
- Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory
- Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas
- Episode 130: The mother who helped cover-up for her killer son
Today's Headlines
'Life is fragile' | GAA world mourns Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke after sudden death
So many memories | Joint funeral of tragic Ballybunion siblings told ‘it won't be the same without them’
Murder probe | Drug dealer shot dead in Dublin apartment was wrapped in bags and hidden in wardrobe
'Red flag' | Former footballer Ryan Giggs ‘flipped’ and locked ex out of hotel room naked, court hears
unbe-weed-able | Mystery as cannabis plant grows in ‘plain sight’ outside Chamber Of Commerce building
Maura Higgins shares shocking story of being sexually assaulted by taxi driver
Lesson learned | Dublin student knocked out man’s tooth after ‘seeing red’ in ‘pure madness’
Scottish TikToker discusses 'worst Dublin rental ad' he's ever seen
Sun, sea & decks | A maiden Caribbean cruise to paradise was as magical as you would expect
Warning | Gardaí urge public to ‘slow down’ after 34 road crashes in Donegal in one week