Episode 137: The brutal murder of Mountjoy prisoner Robert O'Connor
THE murder of Robbie O’Connor behind the walls of Mountjoy Jail has been a shocking and rare killing of an inmate in the Irish Prison System.
Lured to a cell by his attackers and fatally injured in a matter of seconds, his brutal death is a reminder of the highly dangerous and volatile atmosphere that exists at all times in our jails.
Nicola Tallant talks to Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy about the motives behind the murder and about the systems in place to make sure such killings are the rarest of occurrences.
We discuss the perfect crime scene that was left behind for investigators and why science and not motive will prevail in solving the killing.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 136: The life and crimes of sex trafficker 'Mucky' Marty Heaney
- Episode 135: The former rising star of Dublin GAA nabbed in €2.7m drugs bust
- Episode 134: The targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau
- Episode 133: What next for Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch after his failed bid for freedom
- Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory
- Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas
- Episode 130: The mother who helped cover-up for her killer son
Today's Headlines
close call | Man rescued after cement mixer crashes into house in Co Tyrone
'Too young' | Tipperary GAA pays tribute to hurling star Dillon Quirke (24) following death on pitch
It's all over | Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call time on their whirlwind romance
RIP | Tragic Ballybunion siblings to be laid to rest next week
poster boy | Conor McGregor shares mock-up poster of new Road House movie with Jake Gyllenhaal
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Friend of loyalist hitman Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory tells of her heartbreak at his death
drained | Jurgen Klopp explains why Mo Salah suffered a dip in form last season
peace calls | Simon Coveney urges restraint as latest Gaza-Israel violence claims 12 lives including girl (5)
'terrible shock' | Tributes pour in for girl (4) who died at caravan park in Sligo
KING OF THE COURT | Tennis legend John McEnroe opens up about his dramatic life on and off the court