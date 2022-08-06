Episode 137: The brutal murder of Mountjoy prisoner Robert O'Connor

The criminal’s brutal death is a reminder of the highly dangerous and volatile atmosphere that exists at all times in our jails

THE murder of Robbie O’Connor behind the walls of Mountjoy Jail has been a shocking and rare killing of an inmate in the Irish Prison System.

Lured to a cell by his attackers and fatally injured in a matter of seconds, his brutal death is a reminder of the highly dangerous and volatile atmosphere that exists at all times in our jails.

Nicola Tallant talks to Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy about the motives behind the murder and about the systems in place to make sure such killings are the rarest of occurrences.

We discuss the perfect crime scene that was left behind for investigators and why science and not motive will prevail in solving the killing.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –