Episode 136: The life and crimes of sex trafficker 'Mucky' Marty Heaney
WHEN journalist Hugh Jordan first exposed a Belfast taxi driver who’d offered his friend a job as a naked clearer he named him ‘Mucky Marty’.
And 12 years on, he had no idea how apt the nickname would become when Martin Heaney pleaded guilty to controlling 10 women in prostitution and became the first person subject to a 'Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order'.
Understood to have pimped out vulnerable and addicted women for decades while pocketing a fortune for their services, Heaney was sentenced to five years for his crimes.
Now, Jordan recalls how he first came across 'Mucky' Marty and how he followed his career of sleaze and greed, facing him down a number of times as he groomed young women to sell sex to strangers.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
