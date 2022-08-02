CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 135: The former rising star of Dublin GAA nabbed in €2.7m drugs bust

Patrick Casey’s life was derailed through a drug habit and when he was jailed for his crimes he met up with some of Ireland's most-feared mobsters
Patrick Casey was a hugely-promising Dublin minor hurling star

Nicola TallantSunday World

HE might appear to be just another drug dealer passing through the courts after he was nabbed with a consignment of cocaine.

But the story of Patrick Casey tells more about the criminal underworld than most.

A rising Dublin football and hurling star, his life was derailed through a drug habit and later when he was jailed for his crimes he met up with some of Ireland's most-feared underworld figures behind bars

Nicola Tallant talks with Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy on the jailing of Casey and how his past mistakes finally caught up with him.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

