Episode 134: The targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau

Barry Fowler and his partner Lorna Palmer were targeted by the CAB — © KM

From a notorious robber who splurged his loot on properties and a six-week Florida holiday, to a gangland criminal whose mammy tried to help get back his cash in the attic, the targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau are wide and varied.

Nicola Tallant talks with journalist Eamon Dillon as they dip in to the latest CAB listings before the High Court and give listeners a snapshot of the Bureau's work.

They talk about the colourful, eagle-eyed Judge who presides over the list, about the cases that come before him and about the lengths some will go to hold on to their ill-gotten gains.

