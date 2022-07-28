Episode 133: What next for Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch after his failed bid for freedom
Throughout his life he was known as the greatest gangland player of all – a criminal who worked the system and always appeared to win.
But now, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is behind bars and his latest bid to stop his trial for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel has failed.
Like a chess player, he is now facing the greatest game of his life and one which will set out the course of his future.
So what will The Monk do next? Nicola Tallant talks to Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about the looming murder trial that will centre on events at the Regency Hotel and the State's case against a legendary criminal mastermind.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
