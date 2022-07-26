Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory

How an international hitman-for-hire was brought down by the Irish authorities

Sam 'Skelly' McCrory was one of Northern Ireland's most feared terrorists

THEY remain Ireland’s most notorious loyalist terrorists, but 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair and his right-hand man Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory had been enjoying a retirement of sorts in Scotland.

Friends since childhood, they had embraced anarchy, fascism and later formed the murderous UDA 'C Company' which terrorised Northern Ireland for years.

But this week, the tight-knit duo were finally separated for good when McCrory died in a tragic accident after battling alcoholism for years, leaving behind Adair to forge his future alone.

Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Hugh Jordan, author of 'Mad Dog; The Rise and Fall of Johnny Adair and ‘C Company', who became an unlikely confidant of the pair in recent years.

He tells me about the fear they brought to the streets of Belfast, about their blood-brother bond which survived through the decades, and about the death of McCrory on a lonely stone stairway

.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –