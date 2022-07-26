Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory
THEY remain Ireland’s most notorious loyalist terrorists, but 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair and his right-hand man Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory had been enjoying a retirement of sorts in Scotland.
Friends since childhood, they had embraced anarchy, fascism and later formed the murderous UDA 'C Company' which terrorised Northern Ireland for years.
But this week, the tight-knit duo were finally separated for good when McCrory died in a tragic accident after battling alcoholism for years, leaving behind Adair to forge his future alone.
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Hugh Jordan, author of 'Mad Dog; The Rise and Fall of Johnny Adair and ‘C Company', who became an unlikely confidant of the pair in recent years.
He tells me about the fear they brought to the streets of Belfast, about their blood-brother bond which survived through the decades, and about the death of McCrory on a lonely stone stairway
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas
- Episode 130: The mother who helped cover-up for her killer son
- Episode 129: The Coolock gangland war that claimed five lives
- Episode 128: The international police forces on the trail of the Kinahan cartel
- Episode 127: The mystery Irishman suspected of running New Zealand's biggest drug racket
- Episode 126: Ghislaine Maxwell - Jeffrey Epstein's innocent servant or the master manipulator?
- Episode 125: The mystery of the Shenandoah Park double murders
Today's Headlines
Mystic lag | ‘Psychic’ conman Simon Gold predicts he will stay out of trouble after prison release
'devastating' | Ex 2fm star Eoghan McDermott says he is ‘so sorry’ to former girlfriend after split
'Stunned silence' | Brother of Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin and popular fitness coach killed in Limerick crash
CRIME WORLD | Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory
'Devastated' | Parents of boy in comatose state set to take treatment fight to European court
Luas cannon | Drunken barber caught driving wrong way on Luas tracks was ‘distraught’ after break up
COMMENT | Deirdre Reynolds: Does Love Island have ‘toxic man’ problem – or a ‘toxic viewer’ problem?
Gran theft | Dublin granny with 243 previous convictions went on shopping spree with stolen card
Hellfire | Homes evacuated and two firefighters hospitalised amid huge Dublin gorse fire
Pervert | Serial sex attacker Chico Makamda jailed AGAIN after failing to leave the country