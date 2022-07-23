Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas

How an international hitman-for-hire was brought down by the Irish authorities

A survivor of the Cold War and of the notorious Russian Gulags, Imre Arakas was an international hitman who washed up on our shores like a character dreamed up in a work of fiction.

His paymaster for this trip was Daniel Kinahan, the son of Christy Kinahan Snr and director general of the Irish mafia on the Costa Del Sol where Arakas lived.

He’d worked for them before and he’d always been paid swiftly and efficiently on completion of a job

He’d flown into Dublin with a tent, a little camping stove, fishing rods and binoculars, looking every bit the nature lover who enjoyed holidays in the great outdoors.

Despite his celebrity as an international hitman for hire, Arakas was confident that nobody would know him in Ireland and that he could pass off as a tourist.

It didn’t quite work out like that though. This is his story.

