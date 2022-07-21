Episode 130: The mother who helped cover-up for her killer son
Some mothers would do anything for their sons - and Sophie Kokkinos proved her loyalty when she took part in the killing of a man found burning in a London Park.
Drug dealer Loike Guei’s body was discovered by a cyclist at Mitcham Common in September 2020, which led police to the home of Raphael Kokkinos, a 34-year-old who was believed to owe him money.
But their investigation didn’t stop at the assault which led to his death and instead led officers to the door of his elderly mother who they discovered had helped him in the cover-up.
Nicola Tallant talks with journalist Chris Sommers, editor of Total Crime, who covered their trial. He tells me the story of drugs row, a crime scene deep clean and a family matriarch who helped cover up for her son.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
