Epiosde 235: Death on the tracks - the mystery of the Irish teen chased to his death on a railway line
Ryan Quinn suffered a horrendous end when he got stuck in a cattle grid on a dark January night in 2009 as a train hurtled towards the frightened teenager.
THE death of a 14-year-old boy in the Northern Ireland seaside town of Portrush has long been a mystery, and has posed a myriad of painful questions for his family.
But what appeared to be a tragic accident would soon become a murder case when allegations that Ryan had been attacked and chased onto the railway emerged.
Now, BBC journalist Vinny Hurrell has launched a new podcast in an attempt to break the Omerta that has been held sacred in a small community group for over a decade.
On his new podcast 'Assume Nothing: Death on the Tracks', Hurrell painstakingly retraces the teenager's steps and discovers the suspects identified by the PSNI in the unusual case.
