Elle Edwards was ‘singing and dancing’ moments before she was shot in Liverpool

Police have said that the beautician was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Friends of a woman who was shot dead on Christmas Eve have said that she was dancing and enjoying a night out just moments before her death.

Elle Edwards (26), was shot in the head at the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village, Merseyside.

Police have said that the beautician was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Four other men were also injured in the attack.

Elle’s friends Meg and Jess toldSky Newsthat they were enjoying a night out when they heard gunshots shortly after 11:50pm.

Police officers at the scene near the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve. — © PA

Just minutes before Christmas Day, Meg and Jess thought the shots were fireworks.

Meg said before the attack Elle was “just so happy”. “We were all having so much fun,” she added.

“It plays on your mind, knowing whether she should have gone home. We had been dancing and singing and now she’s on the floor.

“I’ve got videos of us all I can’t stop watching. We were so happy. It happened so fast. I can’t get it out of my head. I wish we could have done more, but there was nothing else we could have done.”

“We went to go get a drink and we were at the bar and we just heard bangs,” Jess said.

“The second I heard Elle, I was like ‘it’s not, it’s not, it’s not.’ I could see her on the floor, people around her trying to help her. You just feel hopeless, you can’t help, you can’t do anything.”

Meg added: “We thought it was fireworks, with it being Christmas within in ten minutes. At the time it was close to midnight.”

Elle’s sister, who lives in Dubai, had left the venue sometime earlier, Jess said.

A 28-year-old man is receiving continuing medical treatment after being injured in the shooting. A 22-year-old man has also suffered an injury to his legs, a 24-year-old man has an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man has an injury to his wrist.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. And a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police are calling on anyone who was in the Lighthouse Inn at the time of the attack, or anyone with mobile or CCTV footage of what happened, to contact them urgently.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting. Elle’s family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.”