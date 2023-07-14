e-Scooter gunman shot moped rider dead after chase through London city

Police have described the daylight murder as “shocking.”

A gunman on an electric scooter shot a moped rider dead after chasing him through the streets of London last week.

On July 3, Andre Salmon (18) was blasted with a shotgun at point blank range in Constable Crescent, Tottenham.

London court the Old Bailey heard how Salmon had tried to escape on a moped before collapsing and dying on the street.

“This incident was even more shocking given it took place on a residential street in broad daylight,” said Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams.

An 18-year-old is charged with murder and possession of a shotgun. He is also said to have chased Salmon’s friend with a machete on June 30.

Police and paramedics rushed to Constable Crescent at 5pm on Monday after Mr Salmon crashed his moped into a parked car.

Despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

Stamford Rd

Police believe the victim was riding the moped along Stamford Road when he was shot by the e-scooter gunman.

“Following the incident the victim continued along Stamford Road, turning left into Constable Crescent, where due to his injury his moped collided with a parked car and he collapsed,” a Met spokesperson said.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams described the daylight shooting in a residential area as “shocking”, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man who has lost his life in devastating circumstances,” he said. “This incident was even more shocking given it took place on a residential street in broad daylight.

“My officers have been working around the clock to establish what has happened and we will do everything in our power to identify the individual responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“While we carry out various inquiries I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist this investigation to come forward. No detail is too small and if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said there will be an increased police presence in the area in coming days.

“My colleagues and I are truly saddened by the news of another young life lost on our borough, and I know this is a sentiment shared by the wider community who will also have justified concerns about the incident.

“I want to reassure the public that the investigation team are working diligently to find out what happened and identify the person responsible. Local officers will be assisting detectives by carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days. Please engage with officers and speak to them about your concerns or to pass on information that could help with the investigation.”