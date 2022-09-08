Dutch police issue new images of ‘cocaine king of Antwerp’ Jos Leijdekkers

Police suspect that Leijdekkers, who has no fixed place of residence or residence in the Netherlands, has been abroad for some time, possibly in Turkey.

Leijdekkers and how police believe he looks now...

Dutch police have issued new images of a criminal known as the cocaine king of Antwerp after they received several tip-offs that he now “may look different”.

Jos Leijdekkers (31), who is also known as 'Bolle Jos' was placed on the 'EU Most Wanted List' at the beginning of May.

A reward of €75,000 was previously offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of Leijdekkers who is on the National Investigation List in the Netherlands for cocaine trafficking and violence.

The police had distributed message seeking information in May alongside the latest photos available of the suspect.

“A dozen tips came in about Jos Leijdekkers,” the police said. “Based on that information, it became clear that he probably looks different now, and a composite drawing was made of this. In addition, we received visual material with Jos Leijdekkers on it.”

..and in the previous image

“However, the investigation has not yet provided any concrete insight into his whereabouts. With this new material, we hope to get more information about his whereabouts so that we can subsequently arrest him," the police added.

He is suspected of large-scale laundering of the criminal proceeds of his drug trade and is considered one of the leading players in the international cocaine trade.

Intercepted crypto communications show that Leijdekkers was guilty of laundering tens of millions of euros and hundreds of kilos of gold that were probably earned through the cocaine trade.

An investigation team compiled criminal files about the involvement of Leijdekkers in the import of large consignments of cocaine via the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp. One of the cases also involved the threat and use of violence.

He is also suspected of being involved in very serious cases of excessive violence, including the disappearance and death of Naima Jillal (52), also known as 'Aunt Naima'. She disappeared on October 20, 2019 after getting into a car in Amsterdam.

Intercepted crypto communication messages show that Leijdekkers played an important role in Jillal's disappearance.

There was no further trace of Naima Jillal until photos of a woman were found on a telephone that was seized in the ongoing Marengo investigation. It is suspected that it is Jillal and that she has probably been tortured and is no longer alive.

The Marengo trial or Marengo case involves leading members of the Mocro Mafia, a Dutch-Moroccan criminal organisation.

Seventeen suspects are standing trial for involvement in a number of murders and attempted murders, including Ridouan Taghi, a former ally of the Kinahan Cartel.