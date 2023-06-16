Dutch mobster and Kinahan pal Ridouan Taghi demands removal of prison handcuffs

According to the gangster’s lawyer, wearing cuffs is an 'addition to suffering.’

Kinahan buddy Ridouan Taghi has taken a case to court in protest about being made wear handcuffs by prison authorities in the Netherlands.

The screws make the lags wear cuffs in Holland whilst being moved across departments and ‘there is no reason for this’ so it is being examined to see if it is ‘legally tenable’, according to Taghi’s lawyer, Thomas van der Horst.

Taghi is currently a suspect in the ongoing Marengo trial, where he is accused of multiple murders and every time he is brought to court, he is shackled.

“No written decision has been issued on this, the decision is also explicitly motivated,” van der Horst said.

Vught Penitentiary Institution

The head of one of Europe’s most feared gangs- accused of ten killings by his own hand and involvement in many more- is being ‘humiliated,’ reportedly. Van der Horst told the Dutch ‘Crimesite’ group about Taghi’s living conditions.

“It is therefore about making detention conditions more difficult. After all, if there was a legitimate reason, the decision would have been explained.

“You have to imagine that it is very humiliating and annoying to be handcuffed for these kinds of movements. After all, it is only a matter of walking a few meters, while during these walking movements nothing ever happened with regard to Taghi.

“It is clear to him that this is a disguised punitive measure imposed by the director,” he said.

The lawyer believes the decision to put Daniel Kinahan’s wedding guest in manacles is not legally tenable.

“Client thinks not, and has requested the court to confirm the unlawfulness or disproportionality of this measure,” Van der Horst added.

Marengo security

The handcuffs are not put on when Taghi is being moved to and from airports, however.

A spokesperson for the Vught Penitentiary Institution, would not comment on the case. The management of the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught transferred Taghi within the institution at the end of May.

Taghi is now staying in isolation in a new department consisting of one cell and one living space, where he is the only detainee.

Prosecutors have called for Taghi to face a sentence of life in prison. Five of his co-defendants were also recommended for the longest possible sentence.

At the start of the year, Dutch authorities accused Taghi of trying to bust his way out of prison with the help of a team of ‘NAVY Seal’ style mercenaries.

“It sounds crazy like something out of a movie and anyone else I’d say they’re talking complete sh**e,” said a Belgian detective in Antwerp, where Taghi’s organisation has been accused of using the port to import huge amounts of cocaine into Europe.

“But Taghi and his guys are completely reckless, the most insolent criminals we have encountered in many ways and, honestly, he really would have tried it,” said the detective.

“He’s already been accused of killing witnesses, lawyers, and journalists, so why wouldn’t he hire mercenaries to shoot his way out of prison?”

The verdict in the case is scheduled for the October 20.