Dutch international footballer accused of involvement in massive coke shipment

Promes, who moved from Ajax to Spartak Moscow in 2020, was not in court for the hearing

The international professional football player Quincy Promes has gone on trial in the Netherlands accused of attempting to smuggle more than 1,300kg of cocaine into Amsterdam via Antwerp three years ago.

Police said they had intercepted phone calls and encrypted text messages which showed that Promes was involved in transporting the drugs, which were hidden among a consignment of salt on board the Cap San Nicolas in January 2020.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service claims the footballer, who plays in Russia, was involved in the attempt alongside 31-year-old co-defendant Marylio V to import two shipments of cocaine via the Westerschelde and the Port of Antwerp.

The first batch included 650 bricks of cocaine weighing one kilo each. The second batch weighed over 712 kilos, prosecutors allege.

Promes, who moved from Ajax to Spartak Moscow in 2020, was not in court for the hearing.

He has claimed he cannot attend the hearings in what has been called the ‘Porto proceedings’ due to contractual obligations.

His legal representatives have also said they fear he will be taken into custody if he shows up for questioning by investigators.

Intercepted chat messages have led investigators to believe that Promes had invested in a shipment of cocaine.

Quincy Promes

He is alleged to have discussed when the ship was likely to be unloaded, and the search for the relevant sea container.

Promes arranged for runners to take the blocks of cocaine, which were marked with a black tiger logo, off the ship and set up a rendezvous with Marylio V at a shisha lounge in Antwerp.

When one of his contacts wrote in a chat that "a batch has been lost”, Promes allegedly replied that he hoped it would still be found.

When it later emerged that this was unlikely, prosecutors say Promes wrote, "Shit man” in a SkyECC encrypted chat account attributed to him.

Co-defendant V supposedly responded with, "so half is safe, risk of the trade".

A month later, in February 2020, a message was sent from the SkyECC account supposedly from Promes stating: "I'll let you know right away, my previous delivery was a half-failure. They came in two batches. One is down, one got jammed, so my entire profit fell by half."

The cocaine was hidden in stacked bags of salt and included 650 bricks divided into 216 salt bags.

Prosecutors said the shipment was part of a smuggling operation that police were monitoring under the codename Porto, which was headed by the Surinamese-Dutch gangland boss Siegfried “Piet” Wortel.

The justice department said in January that it believed Promes had had to pay a €250,000 fine to Wortel as compensation for a 400kg haul of drugs that was stolen by a rival gang.

While an actual trial date has not yet been announced, it has been reported that a second introductory hearing has been scheduled for August 11 to deal with the case against his co-defendant.

If Promes remains in Russia, where he is under contract with Spartak Moscow, the case could be heard by the court in his absence.

On Monday morning, the Public Prosecution Service also demanded that Promes spend two years in prison for assaulting his cousin.

Promes is suspected of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his cousin in the knee at a party in Abcoude on the night of July 24 to 25, 2020 in a row over a stolen necklace.

The court was due to rule on this in March, but reopened the case pending a review of additional documents. The court will now issue a verdict on June 19.

The assault came to light as the footballer's phone was tapped in the drug trafficking investigation in intercepted conversations that were lawful, prosecutors say, although defence attorney Robert Malewicz has disputed this.

According to the public prosecutor, information came to the Criminal Intelligence Team (TCI) as early as 2018 that Promes had invested in a batch of cocaine. In December 2019, more information led the TCI to suspect that Promes had a secure phone with which he could send encrypted messages via SkyECC.

In April 2020, new information from the TCI showed that Promes had contact with criminals in the drug trafficking world, and that he had a weapon, the prosecution service said.

After eavesdropping equipment was later placed in his car, police deduced from the tapped conversations between him and his partner that Promes "went down the criminal road."