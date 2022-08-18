Dublin truck driver admits money laundering after being caught with £220k in his cab

The trucker, who has not been named for legal reasons, admitted taking the money through the Port of Holyhead after he was caught by Border Force officials during a spot check.

A Dublin truck driver has been arrested for money laundering after border guards on Anglesey found five bags stuffed with £220,000 (€260,300) worth of cash in his cab.

The man, in his 40s, later admitted money laundering, magistrates in Caernarfon were told, as the cash was seized by authorities.

Anthony Wood, of the NCA, told the court that at 1am on August 15, Border Force staff at the Port of Holyhead selected an Irish HGV for a routine check.

The driver was taken to buildings known as the sheds where he said he was travelling from Ireland through Holyhead.

He answered no when asked routine questions about whether he was transporting drugs or illicit cash on his lorry.

However, after searching his cab, Border Force staff found five packages, “the size of small footballs”, containing a total of £220,000 to £225,000 in a bag.

The money and a number of mobile phones and an iPad were seized as it was suspected that the cash had come from criminal conduct.

Mr Wood said the driver said he had come from Dublin and he admitted he was transporting the money "to a friend in Birmingham".

"Unsurprisingly, he was arrested for money laundering," said Mr Wood.

The court heard the trucker was taken to Caernarfon Police Station where he admitted the offence. He explained that he had picked up the money "from a runner in Dublin.”

Mr Wood added: "Unsurprisingly he has not said where (exactly) he got the money from or where he was taking it to." The lorry driver has been released under investigation.

The case came to light as the National Crime Agency (NCA) applied under the Proceeds of Crime Act to continue to detain the seized cash for six months pending further investigations about where the money came from and was being taken.

Magistrates chairman Sarah Foskett agreed to the request.