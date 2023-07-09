Dublin man (32) arrested in England after high speed police chase ends in major crash

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, drug driving, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop after a collision, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police

Two police cars being recovered following the crash. Photo: Daily Echo

An Irish man has been arrested in the UK following a tense police chase that resulted in a major crash.

The 32-year-old, from Dublin, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, drug driving, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop after a collision, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

Shortly after 8.10am on Saturday morning, tools were stolen from a white Mercedes Sprinter van in Mariners Mews, Hythe, England.

According to police, a man then fled the scene in a white Citroen Berlingo.

Officers chased the van until it ultimately collided with police cars in Butts Ash Lane.

Police in the UK are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 44230273736.