Dublin man (32) arrested after van crashes into police cars near Southampton

The aftermath of the crash

A Dublin man has been arrested in the UK after a chase resulted in a van crashing with police cars near Southampton.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, drug driving, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop after a collision, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

According to police, tools had been stolen from a white Mercedes Sprinter van in Mariners Mews, Hythe, shortly after 8.10am.

A man then left the scene in a white Citroen Berlingo.

Officers gave chase until the van collided with police cars in Butts Ash Lane.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44230273736.