Drunken Irish tourist fined €20k for breaking taxi driver’s ribs in Canary Island assault

A drunken Irish tourist was ordered to pay a taxi driver €20,000 after attacking him and breaking seven of his ribs in a brutal assault in the Canary Islands.

The tourist reportedly beat the driver who had asked him to get out of the taxi because he did not know where he was going.

The taxi driver from the Lanzarote municipality of Tías ended up at the Dr José Molina Orosa University Hospital of Lanzarote in the early hours of March 14 after being beaten.

The driver, who has remain anonymous, told how he picked up the passenger just after 11pm on Princesa Teguise street, in the tourist town of Puerto del Carmen (Tías), on the night of March 13.

He told the Canary Islands-based Spanish language newspaper El Día that the man “who showed obvious symptoms of drunkenness” could not say what establishment he was staying in.

The taxi driver then asked the man to get out of his vehicle as he did not know where to take him.

“When I asked him where he was going, he was not clear,” the taxi driver recalled. “I didn't even put the meter on and I didn't start the car either.”

However, when the drunken passenger ignored the driver’s request, the victim opened the door for him to get him out of the car.

“The client (passenger) caught the taxi driver off guard as he was returning to his car, pushed him, fell to the ground and beat him up,” El Día reports.

“As a result of the blows, the taxi driver ended up with seven broken ribs.”

The taxi driver was then knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the ground when he was pushed by the Irishman.

“He took advantage of the fact that he was lying on the ground to kick me,” the taxi driver added. “I don't know the (number of) kicks he gave me because I was unconscious.”

It was reported that a woman who was passing by saw the driver lying on the ground and called 112.

The local Tías police also appeared on the scene as another witness managed to catch up with the assailant and sat him down at the side of the road until officers arrived.

The convicted tourist was ordered by a court in Arrecife to leave Lanzarote, but not before paying compensation of €20,000 to the driver.

The sentence also included four months in prison, which the attacker "preferred to serve in his own country," explained the taxi driver, who returned to his job after two months off.