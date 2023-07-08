Drug trafficker with ties to Kinahan Cartel ally Raffaele Imperiale busted in Lebanon

Bartolo Bruzzaniti had been on the run since he escaped the ‘Tre Croci’ operation that led to 36 arrests and the seizure of four tons of cocaine

An international drug trafficker with ties to Kinahan Cartel ally Raffaele Imperiale has been tracked down to Lebanon where he was arrested as he visited a fancy restaurant.

The 48-year-old “super fugitive” Bartolo Bruzzaniti has been wanted since last October for trafficking tons of cocaine into Italy with the help of the mafia mob 'Ndrangheta.

Originally from Locri in southern Italy, he was at the restaurant when the Guardia di Finanza and the Lebanese police surprised and captured him.

He had been on the run since he escaped the ‘Tre Croci’ operation that led to 36 arrests and the seizure of four tons of cocaine, costing the gangs 800 million euros in lost revenue.

Together with his brother Antonio Bruzzaniti and the Campanian drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who later became a collaborator with justice, Bruzzaniti was the recipient of a precautionary custody order in prison.

This was issued by the investigating judge Giovanna Sergi at the request of the Reggio Calabria prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri, the deputy Giuseppe Lombardo and prosecutors Domenico Cappelleri and Paola D'Ambrosio.

The fugitive captured in Lebanon, according to the magistrates, is responsible for the planning and execution of a vast cocaine smuggling operation, from South America to Calabria, consisting of periodic and massive imports of over two tons each.

Bruzzaniti was the main conduit between the Colombian narcos and the Calabrian importers as well as the subjects inside the port of Gioia Tauro who were tasked with getting the cocaine out of the port.

His capture follows investigations conducted by the Provincial Command of Reggio Calabria in cooperation with the District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

In recent months, the operation has been supported by European and international institutions and agencies engaged in the fight against transnational crimes.

For some time, investigators had been certain that the fugitive, against whom an international arrest warrant had been issued, was moving between the Ivory Coast and Lebanon.

“Investigators have no doubts that it is an international broker who considered the ports of South America used to send cocaine to Europe as ‘our home’,” local media reports.

“The reference, in particular, is to the port of Turbo that is ‘better than all the others’, wrote Bruzzaniti in a chat intercepted by the Guardia di Finanza.

“We are there with those who manage everything, goods, departures. And they have been friends for 25 years. Live with the right people from their 500/1,000 don't start, you have to talk about 2,000 upwards”, which are reference to the amounts of kilos of cocaine that the Calabrian broker wanted to get to Italy.

He has been associated with one of Italy's most wanted criminals, Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin of the organised crime syndicate 'Camorra', which is involved in drug and weapons trafficking crimes across international borders.

Imperiale who is currently in an Italian prison after being extradited from Dubai is regarded as a key figure in Europe’s super-cartel.

The flash 48-year-old Italian attended Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in 2017 at the luxury Burj al Arab in Dubai and was known as a playboy when he lived in Dubai, prior to his arrest in August 2021.

Imperiale is believed to be a key figure in international drug trafficking and is thought to have a close relationship with the Camorra mafia centred around Naples.

The drug lord had been hiding out in the desert after fleeing Italian cops who wanted to serve him an 8-year sentence for drug trafficking.

For years, Imperiale ran drug lines between the Netherlands and Italy, distributing shipments of 100 to 150 kilos at a time.

According to Italian officials, he did business with the eldest son of Ridouan Taghi, another alleged member of the super-cartel who is awaiting trial in the Netherlands.

Taghi, a Moroccan-Dutch national who also attended the Kinahan wedding, was Holland’s most wanted man prior to being nabbed in Dubai.

He is currently on trial for murder alongside sixteen co-defendants in the so-called Marengo Trial in Amsterdam.