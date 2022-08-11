Drug smuggler who ‘forgot where he was staying’ jailed after €850k heroin and coke bust

‘His inability to recall where he’d spent the days before his arrest simply wasn’t credible’

Some of the drugs Mohammed Hussain was caught with

A Sheffield drug smuggler who ‘forgot’ where he had been staying when stopped by Border Force officers on returning to the UK was later found to have drugs worth £720,000 (€850,000) in his car.

Mohammed Hussain (30) Uttley Drive, Sheffield, was behind the wheel of a British-registered BMW that had arrived on a ferry in Dover on September 29, 2020, when it was pulled over.

He initially told Border Force officers who had stopped the vehicle that he had been to Frankfurt, staying at a Holiday Inn, but couldn’t provide any details about his supposed visit to the German city.

He then changed his story to say he had been to Amsterdam during the previous four days which prompted suspicious officers to search the car.

They found 16 kilos of heroin and cocaine in taped packages which had been hidden in all four door panels of the car.

It was later estimated that the cocaine and heroin would have been worth around £720,000 if cut and sold on the streets of the UK.

Some of the drugs Mohammed Hussain was caught with

Hussain was subsequently charged with attempting to import class A drugs and convicted in June last year, following a four-day trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

A second defendant, Mustafa Yusaf (28) from Feltham, who was a passenger in the car with Hussain, was cleared of importing drugs following a retrial last month.

Small amounts of cannabis were found in his underpants after the car was stopped, for which he was given a six-month conditional discharge at the time of Hussain’s conviction.

Hussain was sentenced at the same court on August 10.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said Hussain’s account of his stay immediately roused suspicion.

“His inability to recall where he’d spent the days before his arrest simply wasn’t credible,” Mr Howes said.

“His car was carrying a dangerous cargo of class A drugs, the type county lines gangs and other exploitative criminal networks distribute across the UK.

“Working with our partners like Border Force, we will continue to bring drugs smugglers before the courts and disrupt the organised criminals operating behind them.”