Drug lord Jonathan Arnold revealed to be son of former UK deputy police commissioner

The leader of a Birmingham drugs gang who flooded the streets with £135m of drugs including cocaine, heroin and ketamine is the son of a former deputy police commissioner in the UK, it has been revealed.

Jonathan Arnold’s drugs empire helped fund a life of luxury which included trips to Dubai, a Ferrari and a Rolex.

He used a furniture removal firm as a front for bringing in millions of pounds worth of drugs to be distributed across the UK.

However, it has emerged his mother Sue Arnold held the role of deputy on Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner team between 2012 and 2021.

Part of her job was to hold the county's police force to account. The PCC scrutinise the police on their performance on tackling crime and how they serve the public.

There is no suggestion she had any knowledge of her son's criminal ways. Mrs Arnold made no comment when contacted by BirminghamLive.

Her son, meanwhile, was smuggling in drugs from Colombia via European ports while pretending to be the legitimate boss of small company, Real Estates Removals, who jetted off to Dubai to drive Ferraris and live the high life.

He flaunted expensive watches and even had new teeth funded by crime.

Jonathan, (29) from Sutton Coldfield, admitted four charges of conspiracy to import and supply drugs at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 19, and is awaiting sentencing.

James Jenkins, 25; Humayan Sadiq, 43; and Connor Fletcher, 25, all from the West Midlands, were earlier found guilty for their roles in the drugs ring following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Jenkins assisted Arnold in helping to arrange drivers and acted as a supervisor for the operation, while Fletcher was employed as a driver, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

In January of last year French Customs busted one of Arnold’s drug runs to Europe when they discovered 63 blocks of cocaine weighing 71kg along with 99 bags with 101kg of ketamine, all totalling over £2.5m in a Real Estate Removals van.

A second seizure and the biggest carried out by police was made in the Netherlands in April last year.

Dutch police found up to 1,477kg of cocaine with a street value of about £118m hidden among bananas on a ship which had travelled from Colombia to Vlissingen.

The vessel was allowed to continue its planned journey to Portsmouth without its consignment.

Sadiq had been waiting outside Portsmouth docks for an unauthorised HGV to collect the drugs and then followed the HGV in a car to a motorway services station north of Winchester, the CPS said.

Arnold and others then took over movement of the drugs by road to premises he rented in Staffordshire.

By last June, investigators had linked Fletcher to the smuggling network and he was intercepted after travelling to a town near Amsterdam and collecting 60kg of cocaine.

The drugs were found to be hidden in two secret compartments built into the floor of the lorry when Border Force officers stopped him, police said.

Det Ch Supt Jenny Skyrme, head of the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "We can't underestimate the scale and significance of this criminal organisation.

"This is the biggest drugs case that we have ever dealt with as an organisation."

Ms Skyrme said Arnold enjoyed a "lavish lifestyle", driving luxury cars and holidays while giving the impression he was a legitimate businessman running a small furniture removal firm with a turnover of £50,000 a month.

"The reality was that he was arranging tens of millions of pounds' worth of drugs to be imported into the UK from Europe and South America, which would have gone on to cause untold misery and significant harm to communities," she said.

Tim Burton, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, said: "This was a sophisticated criminal operation and the amount of drugs this gang was attempting to import into the country was colossal.

"These drugs were intended to be put into the hands of other crime groups. Had everyone involved in this criminal activity been successful, millions of pounds' worth of drugs could have ended up on the streets of UK towns and cities causing public harm."